Madhya Pradesh: Talaiyya police apprehend murder accused within 19 hrs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a swift action, a joint team comprising Talaiyya police personnel and crime branch officials have arrested a person who had stabbed a 26-year-old man to death near Itwara police outpost on late Tuesday evening, the police said on Wednesday.

The police added that the accused had committed the crime on Tuesday evening and was arrested on Wednesday noon.

Talaiyya police station house officer Rakesh Sahu stated that accused had been identified as Deepak Kushwaha (20), a native of Ganj Basoda in Vidisha district. The police have begun scanning CCTV footages installed in the area and emerged successful in tracing the accused, who was apprehended at 3 pm on Wednesday.

The accused, Deepak, told the police that he had stabbed Waseem Khan (26) on Tuesday evening to avenge humiliation, as Khan had beaten him and his accomplices on Tuesday noon.

SHO Sahu added that the accused has five criminal cases registered against him since before. The police commissioner has announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for all the officials involved in cracking the case, Talaiyya police said.