Madhya Pradesh: Taking lessons from lockdown, industries taking care to stop workers’ migration

BHOPAL: The industry sector is taking all steps and precautions to deal with migration of workers fearing a lockdown in view of the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Their main focus is to get all the workers and their family members vaccinated and quell the fear of getting infected.

“Things are different during the second wave. Everyone has learnt lessons from the first lockdown—whether workers or industry owners,” said CB Malpani, secretary of the Mandideep Industries’ Association. “Our main focus is on getting all the workers vaccinated to quell the fear of getting infected. Not only the workers, but their family members falling in the eligibility criteria, too, are being vaccinated at the special camps being organised by the industries’ association,” he added.

A vaccination centre started at the office of the industries’ association on April 1. All factories have been informed about the vaccination camp and they are sending their workers to get inoculated. About 300 workers got the jab on the first day.

“Moreover, the HR departments of all industries are taking special care of the needs of the workers so that they do not even think of migrating,” said Malpani. “Even the workers had suffered a lot during migration last year. They realised that their native place did not have enough opportunities for their livelihood, so, they are in no mood to repatriate this time,” said Rajesh Yadav, labour contractor.

Most of the workers were told about how, the last time, industrialists had helped their staff who preferred to stay back. They were given rations and other help by the factory owners and other good Samaritans for sustenance, said Yadav.

Not a single worker has migrated to his native place till date. Neither is there any indication of migration. Trust has grown between the workers and administration, so, it is highly unlikely that workers would leave their jobs and go back, he added.

The vaccination drive, too, has increased the confidence of the industry workers.