Madhya Pradesh: Take a flight from Delhi, reach the land of fancy - Khajuraho

Chhatarpur: The Delhi-Khajuraho direct air services began Friday to give a boost to the tourism industry in Madhya Pradesh, official sources said.

In-charge minister of Chhatarpur district Omprakash Saklecha and ambassadors of various countries posted to Delhi arrived at Khajuraho airport by the inaugural flight of Spicejet.

The flights between Delhi and Khajuraho will be available twice a week, sources further said.

At an online function held at the Khajuraho airport, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, said that Khajuraho is the pride of the world.

Khajuraho, where one can find a fine blend of Hindu and Jain temples and that of their culture, is the gateway to the cultural heritage of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Scindia, who said that a pilot training centre will start from April, expressed gratitude to owner of Spicejet Ajay Singh.

Saklecha said that Khajuraho is the heritage centre of India as well as of the world, and that he was hopeful of getting the facilities of other airlines from this place.

Saklecha further said that it was because of the Delhi-Khajuraho air connectivity that he had an opportunity to interact with the ambassadors of several countries.

Member of Parliament from Khajuraho, VD Sharma, who virtually addressed the function, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia for starting the air services.

He expected that the air services would give a boost to the financial activities in Chhatarpur.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:34 AM IST