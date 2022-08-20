Madhya Pradesh: Taekwondo coach held for outraging modesty of minor trainee in Jabalpur

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A taekwondo coach has been arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty his minor trainee girl, said the Jabalpur Kotwali police on Saturday.

Police station incharge Anil Gupta told Free Press that the victim is 16-year old girl and a student of a government school. The school had appointed private taekwondo coach Rajkumar Yadav to give training to the students.

The coach was trying to outrage the modesty of the victim who belongs to a marginal family. She told her parents about the coach and his inappropriate behaviour. However, the parents asked the girl to keep quite over the issue, because they are not in position to contest with the coach.

The girl stopped attending the coaching sessions but the accused put pressure on the girl to attend the classes which she refused. When other teachers also asked about her absence from the coaching classes, she narrated the ordeal. Later, the accused allegedly threatened the girl.

However, gathering courage, the girl complaint to the principal against the coach. Acting on the complaint, the principal served the notice to the coach.

Angered by the girl's complaint, the coach and his girlfriend Shivani Bain reached at the house of the girl and threatened the family and the victim with dare consequences.

Later, the family approached the police station and filed a complaint. Police have registered a case under Section 354-A, 294,506 and 509 of IPC against the coach and his girlfriend. The coach was arrested and presented in the court which sent him to judicial custody.