Madhya Pradesh: Swimmers all set for junior national competition

The swimming competition will be held from July 16 to July 20 in two groups in which swimmers aged between12-14 and 15-17 will participate in boy and girl categories.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Team of swimmers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh swimming team will participate in the 48th junior national swimming competition to be held in Bhubaneswar.

As per a release by Madhya Pradesh Swimming Association's joint secretary Ramkumar Khilrani, coach of this team will be Mohit Imolia, and the manager will be Jamna Patel. 

This swimming competition will be held from July 16 to July 20 in two groups in which swimmers aged between 12-14 and 15-17 will participate in boy and girl categories. 

The team members are ArchishaSikdar, Darpan Sirohi, Anany A Julka, TarishiBourasi, Krishanu Karun, Dhruv Khandelwal, Taha Chandurwala, Khushank Parmar, Atharv Agrawal, Abhimanyu Nain, Zainul Hussain, Ayushmaan Singh, AnvishaBourasi, Bhumi Agrawal, MishtiKhasgiwale, Siddhant Singh Jadon, Pranjal Pande, Aaryan S. Ganesh, Ananya Jain, Ishita Parihar, Kopal Rai, Manvi Shrivastava, Suhaas Parmar, Kavya Verma, Jamnapatel(Manager) And Mohit Imoliya (Coach).

