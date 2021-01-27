Madhya Pradesh: Swarna commission to be set up on pattern of SC/ST panel: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said a Sawarna Commission on the pattern of OBC and SC/ST panels will soon be set up.

The commission will work for the development of those who belong to the general category but are economically poor.

He also said land worth Rs 8,000 crore was freed from the land mafia.

He made the above statements at the time of unfurling the national flag at the ground of Special Armed Force (SAF) in Rewa district on the occasion of Republic Day on Tuesday.

Chouhan also took salute.The SAF jawans presented a colourful parade. Besides, the tableaux of various departments of the state government presented Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh and its development.

Chouhan also released balloons. Earlier, he was introduced to the parade commander and platoon commanders.

Madhya Pradesh’s state song was also sung. The jawans fired in the air in praise of the President of India and the nation.