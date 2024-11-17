Madhya Pradesh: Surya Half Marathon Organized In Jabalpur; Children, Elderly & Specially-Abled People Participate With Enthusiasm | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Army hosted the Surya Half Marathon at the Cobra Ground in Jabalpur on Sunday. The event aimed to connect the public with the Indian Army and promote awareness about a healthy lifestyle. The marathon included races of different categories - 3 km, 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km. Thousands of runners from Jabalpur and other states participated in the event.

FP Photo

People of all ages, from children to senior citizens and even differently-abled participants, took part with enthusiasm. The event encouraged fitness and highlighted the importance of including physical activity in daily life.

FP Photo

Addressing the event, Central India Area GOC Lieutenant General P.S. Shekhawat, stated that the marathon was not just a sports competition but also a way to strengthen the bond between the Army and civilians.

People hope for more such events in future

The marathon witnessed the presence of dignitaries like Jabalpur Collector Deepak Saxena and senior police officers, adding to its significance. Held in four categories, the event provided a platform for participants to showcase their physical capabilities in a disciplined and energetic environment.

FP Photo

Through this initiative, the Indian Army showcased its commitment to social and humanitarian causes. The Surya Half Marathon succeeded in spreading awareness about fitness, promoting sports, and instilling pride and trust in the Army among the public.

The event energised the people of Jabalpur, with participants and spectators praising it as an inspiring initiative. Many hope it will be organised on an even larger scale in the coming years.