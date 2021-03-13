Madhya Pradesh: Survey crop damage in state, Nath writes to chief minister Chouhan

Bhopal: Former chief minister Kamal Nath wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asking for a survey of damaged crops and distribution of a relief amount to the farmers affected by the past few days’ rain and hailstorms.

For the past few days, rain and hailstorms have been reported in many districts of the state. Due to the untimely rain, crops of the farmers of the state have been affected badly.

Nath stated in his letter written on Saturday that the rain had started affecting the state since March 12. But the administration had not yet started a survey of the damaged crops and no activities had been done to provide any kind of relief to the farmers. He added that, due to the rise in the price of diesel, the farmers were in problems and, now, even their crops had been damaged. They were being affected from both sides, said Nath. He asked that a survey be started and the relief amount distributed as early as possible.