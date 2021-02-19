Madhya Pradesh: Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea against MP law on religious conversions

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging the validity of the controversial Madhya Pradesh ordinance regulating conversions due to inter-faith marriages.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked petitioner lawyer Vishal Thakre to go to the Madhya Pradesh High Court in the proceedings conducted through video conferencing.

"Approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court. We would like to have the views of the high court. We have sent similar matters back to the high court," said the bench which also comprised Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The plea said the Madhya Pradesh law, which followed a similar ordinance made by Uttar Pradesh in the name of 'Love Jihad', infringed a person's right to privacy and freedom of choice leading to the violations of fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Constitution.