Madhya Pradesh: Summer training camp for children of policemen begins

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh and additional superintendent of police Awdhesh Pratap Singh have inaugurated a summer for the children of policemen at the police football ground.

The children will be given tips on football, hockey, judo, zumba dance, volleyball and on henna art.

The camp that began on May 4 will continue till June 15. The training in henna art and zumba dance will be imparted in the welfare hall.

Training in Zumba dance and henna art will be imparted in the welfare hall and football training on police football ground. Hockey and judo training will be imparted on hockey turf of Narmadapuram and on the premises of Narmada Degree College.

Volleyball training will be held on the premises of Government Girls’ Degree College.

The names of 120 children have been registered in various activities.