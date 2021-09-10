Madhya Pradesh: Suicide by students, Assembly panel’s recommendations honoured more in breach than observance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recommendations of state assembly’s committee constituted amid much hue and cry in the wake of suicides committed by students were honoured more in breach than observance by the state government, say educationists.

They, however, add that implementation of New Education Policy 2020 may address the major issue in the time to come.

A committee headed by then School Education Minister Archana Chitnis was constituted in 2016 after a heated debate in state Assembly. Other members of the committee included the then minister of state for school education Deepak Joshi and members of state assembly Mahendra Singh Kalukheda and Ram Niwas Rawat, both from Congress.

The committee deliberated on the issue several times, consulted educationists and others before submitting its recommendations to state government. There were suggestions for parents and relatives too on how to handle their children sensitively.

It had suggested that parents and relatives of children should not treat child in a manner that one develops inferiority complex. Parents should not compare their children with others. They should rather try to understand their child properly and identify one’s shortcomings and inspire him to do better.

One of the important recommendations made by the committee stressed on improving quality of teaching. Members of committee had interacted with coaching directors in Kota, Bhopal and Indore and concluded that children should not be over-burdened with courses.

The committee recommended that teachers should not rebuke children who fail in exams. Rather, children should be given examples of successful people who could not crack exams. Moreover, it had suggested preparing chapters in a manner that they generate interest.

“Most recommendations made by committee are part of New Education Policy 2020. I am sure once the NEP is implemented, not only suicides but even other issues will be resolved,” said director of Madhya Pradesh State Open Board (MPSOS) PR Tiwari.

“Ruk Jana Nahi scheme under which failed students of class 10 and 12 board are given another chance to appear in the exams has brought a ray of hope among students. Now, their year is not wasted,” said Tiwari.

“School education department has instructed and insured that counsellors are appointed in all schools. Moreover, MP Board also runs a helpline for students before and after exams,” said District Education Officer Nitin Saxena.

Findings

Compared to boys, number of suicide attempts made by girl students is higher. But death rate is higher among boys.

Number of students committing suicide in Government schools is higher.

Most students committing suicide were from middle class families.

The number of students who committed suicide was more from rural areas

Recommendations of the Committee

1. Education and human resources development should be given top priority by state government.

2. Education policy should be revised in light of a national and global education policy.

3. Similarity should be established among courses run by school education, higher/technical education.

4. Syllabus should be determined in such a manner so that it inspires enterprise instead of getting employment as servant.

5. Compulsory promotion scheme prevailing up to 8th class should be stopped. It should be substituted by stress-free examination system in each class.

6. Board examination should be made compulsory up to 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th standard.

7. Parents -Teachers Association should be strengthened.

8. Teacher-student ratio should be improved.

9. Unnecessary syllabus should be removed at primary and middle level and burden of bag should be reduced.

10. Regular appointment of male and female counsellors in every school, college and coaching institution. 24x7support system and help line for student should be made available and it should be publicised too.

