Madhya Pradesh: Suicide By Girl In Chhatarpur, Kin Produce Fake Marksheet To Save Accused

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up with harassment by a boy, a girl who took a rented house for studies committed suicide.

The police took the boy into for forcing the girl to commit suicide after the family members of the girl lodged a complaint at Badamalhara police station.

The family members of the girl alleged that the youth’s kin had produced a forged marksheet of the boy before the police.

Since the accused is a minor, his family members got him released from juvenile home on bail by showing the forged marksheet.

On the other hand, the girl’s relatives claimed that the youth is an adult, and his fake marksheet was produced to get him released from the juvenile home.

The girl, a resident of Saipura village in Tikamgarh district, was living in a rented house in Badamalhara area in Chhatarpur district.

The boy, also from Saipura village in Tikamgarh, used to harass the girl. After the family members of the girl lodged a complaint at Badamalhara police station, a sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) began to inquire into the case.

The police, however, sent the boy to a juvenile home, since his family members produced his marksheet that showed the accused was a minor.

Nevertheless, when the girl’s family took feedback from the school from where the certificate was taken, it came to light that the certificate was forged.

The family members of the girl appealed to the superintendent of police to restart the inquiry into the case.

