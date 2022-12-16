Madhya Pradesh: Sudarshan Chakra Corps organise wreath laying ceremony to celebrate 51st Vijay Diwas

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ​Sudarshan Chakra Corps celebrated the 51st ‘Vijay Diwas’ which commemorates the glorious victory of the Indian Army over Pakistan during the Indo-Pak war, in 1971, here on Friday.

XXI Corps or the Sudarshan Chakra Corps is a strike corps of the Indian Army and is headquartered at Bhopal.

On this occasion, a solemn wreath laying ceremony was organised at Sudarshan Chakra War Memorial. Major General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha laid the wreath to honour the brave heroes of the Indian Army along with other veterans of the Army.

​Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark the victory of the Indian Army in the war to liberate Bangladesh which was erstwhile East Pakistan.

The Chief of Eastern Pakistan Forces, Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 Pakistani soldiers, had surrendered before the Joint Forces of the Indian Army and Mukti Bahini (Bangladesh Forces).

This day is also celebrated to pay homage to the soldiers of the Indian Army, who have dedicated their life towards the safety and security of the nation.