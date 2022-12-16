e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Sudarshan Chakra Corps organise wreath laying ceremony to celebrate 51st Vijay Diwas

Madhya Pradesh: Sudarshan Chakra Corps organise wreath laying ceremony to celebrate 51st Vijay Diwas

Major General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha laid the wreath to honour the brave heroes of the Indian Army along with other veterans of the Army.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 | FP Photo
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ​Sudarshan Chakra Corps celebrated the 51st ‘Vijay Diwas’ which commemorates  the glorious victory of the Indian Army over Pakistan during the Indo-Pak war, in 1971, here on Friday.

XXI Corps or the Sudarshan Chakra Corps is a strike corps of the Indian Army and is headquartered at Bhopal.

On this occasion, a solemn wreath laying ceremony was organised at Sudarshan Chakra War Memorial. Major General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha laid the wreath to honour the brave heroes of the Indian Army along with other veterans of the Army. 

​Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark the victory of the Indian Army in the war to liberate Bangladesh which was erstwhile East Pakistan.

The Chief of Eastern Pakistan Forces, Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 Pakistani soldiers, had surrendered before the Joint Forces of the Indian Army and Mukti Bahini (Bangladesh Forces).

This day is also celebrated to pay homage to the soldiers of the Indian Army, who have dedicated their life towards the safety and security of the nation.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 12-year-old boy collapses in school bus, dies of cardiac arrest
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Sudarshan Chakra Corps organise wreath laying ceremony to celebrate 51st Vijay Diwas

Madhya Pradesh: Sudarshan Chakra Corps organise wreath laying ceremony to celebrate 51st Vijay Diwas

Gwalior: MP Minister Pradhuman Tomar spends night in a tent to inspect road widening and development...

Gwalior: MP Minister Pradhuman Tomar spends night in a tent to inspect road widening and development...

Madhya Pradesh: 12-year-old boy collapses in school bus, dies of cardiac arrest

Madhya Pradesh: 12-year-old boy collapses in school bus, dies of cardiac arrest

Madhya Pradesh Government forms task force to examine various aspects in order to ban online...

Madhya Pradesh Government forms task force to examine various aspects in order to ban online...

Besharam Rang Row: 'Why hasn't Bollywood made a film on Prophet Muhammad yet', questions MP Minister...

Besharam Rang Row: 'Why hasn't Bollywood made a film on Prophet Muhammad yet', questions MP Minister...