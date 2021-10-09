Madhya Pradesh: Sub-Junior Boys’ Academy National Hockey Championship 2021

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy has reached the knock-out round of first Hockey India Sub-Junior Boys’ Academy National Hockey Championship 2021 being held at SAI Centre in the city.

Madhya Pradesh boys won their last match of the league against Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy by 7-0 on Saturday to enter the quarter finals.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy and SGPC Hockey Academy have also won matches on the last day to enter quarter finals to be held on Sunday.

At the deciding match, Madhya Pradesh scored an easy win taking a lead in the first quarter itself. It rained goals at 13th, 19th, 20th and 21st minute for Madhya Pradesh making it a one-sided match. The team did not let the opponents score any goal throughout their time in the field.

The team scored their last three goals at 32nd, 40th and 42nd minute in the third quarter. The fourth quarter remained dry for both the teams.

SGPC Hockey Academy defeated Malwa Hockey Academy by 7-0 while SAI Academy defeated Markandeya Hockey Academy by 2-0 to enter the knock-offs. Vedipatti Raja Hockey Academy defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy by 2-1 to enter final eight.

Quarter final matches on Sunday

1st Match: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy vs Sai Academy: 7 am

2nd match: Raja Karan Hockey Academy vs SGPC Hockey Academy: 9 am

3rd Match: Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Center vs Vaidipatti Raja Hockey Academy: 11 am

Fourth match: Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy vs Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy: 3 pm

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 08:16 PM IST