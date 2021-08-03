Madhya Pradesh: Sub-Divisional Magistrate resolves dispute between elderly man and son

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ashish Pnadey has solved a dispute between a man and his son within an hour in Sihora, Jabalpur.

A 76-year-old man Bhure Lal Chauhan, resident of Manjhauli, registered a complaint against his son and daughter-in-law that they dishonor him.

Lal had alleged that his son and daughter-in-law wanted to evict him from the house by grabbing his property.

He said he had invested all his earnings in upbringing his sons. He spent everything on his children. But when he needed a supporting hand, the behavior of the son and daughter-in-law changed.

The matter reached the District Legal Services Authority and the Pandey listened to both parties. After that, Pandey resolved the problem. The son and the daughter-in-law apologized for their mistakes and they washed the feet of the elderly father.

The SDM also urged the man to forgive the children their mistakes.