Madhya Pradesh: Students, teachers of Avya Public School celebrate annual day

Good education and refined culture should be ingrained into students, says Bhupendra Singh

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Khurai (Madhya Pradesh): The annual day of Avya Public School in Khurai was celebrated on Friday. The students presented cultural events. Chief guest of the function was Housing and Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh.  He said good education, together with good culture, is the essence of life.  People should try to ingrain good culture into students, he said.

The school organised several competitions. The fancy dress competition captivated the audience. Singh gave away prizes to the winners. Principal of the school Kirti Sirothia wished all the best for the students.  The school is offering scientific education to the students, she said, adding that the children are improving.

Director of the school Amit Dubey said that Avya Group of Schools was set up in 2017. He said that more than 1,500 students were imparted computer education in the school. Nearly 200 of them are working in some government and private offices, he said.

Councillor Manoj Dubey, deputy chairman of Nagar Palika Rahul Choudhary, people’s representatives, eminent citizens and guardians were present in the event.

article-image

