 Madhya Pradesh: Students Stage Protest After As Govt Gears To Bulldoze Hijab-Hit Ganga Jamna School
Madhya Pradesh: Students Stage Protest After As Govt Gears To Bulldoze Hijab-Hit Ganga Jamna School

The protesters included men, women, and children, who were gathered to voice their disagreement with the decision.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Protest erupted near Ganga Jamuna Higher Secondary School at Gaurishankar chauraha on Tuesday, with the presence of a bulldozer, barricades, and police officers in riot gear. This followed a warning from the municipal authority to demolish parts of the school deemed unauthorized.

The protesters included men, women, and children, who were gathered to voice their disagreement with the decision. The children led the protest by chanting and expressing their desire for the school to remain open.

article-image

"We will study here!" cried out Alfiya (10), tears streaming down her face, standing near the barricades.

The protesters are calling on the school administration to reconsider their decision and find a solution that ensures both safety and the continuation of education.

article-image
