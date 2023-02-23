Madhya Pradesh: Students of government schools to get reservation in medical study, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made another major announcement before the assembly elections at an event in Balaghat district on Wednesday.

Chouhan said the children of Madhya Pradesh studying in government schools would be given reservation in medical colleges.

The students belonging to all castes will get reservation in medical colleges, he said.

It is seen that the students who study in private schools get admission in medical colleges through NEET, he said. On the other hand, the number of students from government schools getting admission in medical colleges is very less, he added.

Chouhan further said that the children belonging to poor families did not get admission in medical colleges, so the government would make a provision for it.

The students of the government schools must be given support, otherwise, they will be behind the students of private schools, he said.

According to Chouhan, his government is making all efforts to improve the standard of education in government schools, and the aim of opening CM Rise Schools is to provide quality education to everyone.

The government is paying fee for medical education of the children coming from poor families, he said.

Chouhan has already made a provision for studying medical science through Hindi medium, so that the language should not come in the way of studying medical science. He also announced that a medical college would be set up in Balaghat.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)