Madhya Pradesh: Students' fight in Sagar takes ugly turn, gunshots fired

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Two people have been injured in a spat among children at Emanuel School near Cant police station on Wednesday.

Two students were fighting at school after which the school management called their parents and guardians.

During the parents-teachers' meeting, one of the student's guardians, Aman Raikwar, took out a pistol and fired a shot.

In the response, Bhanu Ahirvar from the opposite party snatched the pistol away from Raikwar and attacked him with a knife.

During the cross, Vasit Khan, present at the scene was injured. Though, the knife only touched his belly.

A police officer from Makroniya police station was passing by the site and he managed to rescue the attacked.

All the students were in their own classrooms, thus were saved. The police officers intervened and managed the situation.

They have filed a report against the warring parties.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:33 PM IST