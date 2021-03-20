Madhya Pradesh: ‘Students coming to schools should be provided snacks’

BHOPAL: The school education department has asked the authorities to make arrangements for snacks for students coming to schools. The commissioner of school education has asked district education officers to ensure that the instructions are executed. Students of Classes IX-XII are coming to schools to complete the syllabus that suffered due to the lockdown last year. Examinations for these classes will be held from next month.

Considering the situation brought about by the corona pandemic and lockdown, the school education department had recently extended the school timings from 9 am to 5 pm. Schools have been asked to complete the courses of students with these extended classes so that the students do not suffer.

It was after a week of releasing order that the commissioner of the department realised that government schools have students from underprivileged sections of society in large numbers and that most of them were unable to come with tiffin. Moreover, some teachers also apprised the commissioner of the problem.

After this, the commissioner has asked the district education officers to make arrangements for such snacks as bhel, murmure or chane for the students. The commissioner has allotted some funds, too, for the purpose. Moreover, the funds from the school development head can also be utilised for the purpose.

Underprivileged students

It was after a week of releasing order that the commissioner of the department realised that government schools have students from underprivileged sections of society in large numbers and that most of them were unable to come with tiffin.