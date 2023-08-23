Madhya Pradesh: Student Suspended Abruptly From School In Chhatarpur, Kin Approach Collector, SP

FPJ

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Tables turned suddenly for a student of Class 8, named Devyash Mishra, who had been admitted to the Government excellence higher secondary school of Chhatarpur a month and a half ago. After enrolling into the school successfully and after being issued the book bank as well as the stationery items, Mishra was refused to show up at the school by the principal all of a sudden, official sources said.

Mishra has slid into depression and his kin have approached the collector of Chhatarpur, as well as the superintendent of police (SP). The officials have instructed the District education officer (DEO) of Chhatarpur to probe the case.

Sources said that Mishra had taken the entrance test for the government school two months ago, and had secured 34 marks in it. His admission was also approached by the school principal named SK Upadhyay. He was also issued the book bank and the stationery items, and he began attending classes at a regular basis in the school. A few days ago, Principal Upadhyay suddenly told him not to come to school anymore, for no obvious reasons, after which Mishra slid into depression. Principal Upadhyay reneged on his words and said that Mishra had not been given admission in the school, when Mishra’s kin hit him up.

His kin have now approached the collector and SP of the district, who have directed the DEO to take cognizance of the case.