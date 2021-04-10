Madhya Pradesh: Streets, markets empty as weekend lockdown kicks in

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Streets and markets in most cities of Madhya Pradesh wore a deserted look on Saturday, uncharacteristic for the weekend, as a 60-hour lockdown started showing effect. The lockdown came into force at 6 pm on Friday.

Among these places, Ratlam, Betul, Katni, Khargone and Chhindwara districts, all bordering Maharashtra, have been seeing record spikes in infections over the past few days.

Ratlam and Betul will be under lockdown for nine days, while it will be from Friday till the morning of April 16 in Chhindwara, close to Nagpur, the biggest city in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. The lockdown will be in force for a period of seven days, which started on Friday night, in Khargone and Katni, officials said.