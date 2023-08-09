Madhya Pradesh: Stray Cattle Posing Menace To Residents

FPJ

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Stray cattle moving around the city are posing a menace to life and limb of the residents.

These cattle often fight among themselves on roads and commuters bear the brunt.

Although there are many cowsheds around the city, the number of stray cattie is increasing every day.

The cattle are found on Bareth Road, Station Road, Tyonda Road. Most of the time they eat vegetables from the handcarts put up by vendors.

Because of the stray cattle, there have been accidents on several occasions.

A few days ago, a bull attacked an elderly woman and a man. Both suffered severe injuries.

Stray cattle are becoming an impediment to smooth traffic flow. The elderly people, school children and women are scared of passing by the roads where the stray cattle are seen.

There are 24 wards in the city and stray cattle are found everywhere. The district administration planned to send the stray cattle to cowsheds but it could not be implemented.

