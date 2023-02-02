Representative Photo |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Joint director of animal husbandry department Rajesh Mishra has said that the stray cattle have become a major problem in villages and damaging crops.

Apart from that, stray cattle have led to many accidents on the highways and on other roads in the district, he said.

Mishra told the Free Press that the officials were making efforts to take stray cattle to cowsheds.

In the district, there are 29 cowsheds which accommodate nearly 3,000 cattle. In 2020-21, the target was to set up 200 cowsheds, but only 45 have so far been completed.

In a few cowsheds, more animals have been accommodated than their capacity, he said.

Basaman Mama cow-grazing farmland has been set in Sirmour development block where more than 4,000 cows have been sheltered.

A proposal has been sent to the government to set up cowsheds at Sitapur in Mauganj development block, at Hinauti in Gangev development block, at Dabhaura and Ghuman in Jawa development, Mishra said.

The village Panchayat has engaged some people to look after the cows. Mishra appealed to cattle-keepers not to let them move around freely and take care of them.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Stray cattle becoming menace in villages in Rewa

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)