Madhya Pradesh: Stir for Vindhya Pradesh to continue, Narayan Tripathi in no mood to relent

BHOPAL: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit president, VD Sharma, has reprimanded the legislator from Maihar, Narayan Tripathi, for demanding a separate Vindhya Pradesh. Yet, Sharma’s dressing down failed to tame Tripathi, who again demanded the creation of a separate Vindhya Pradesh at a press conference in Rewa on Tuesday. Neither could anyone summon him, nor pull him up, Tripathi said.

Nobody could browbeat him, Tripathi said, adding that he had stuck to his guns over the demand for a separate Vindhya Pradesh. Tripathi said he had begun to prepare for a massive agitation to meet his demand. For that reason, he had been contacting people, he said. According to Tripathi, he would bring school and college students together and demand that Vindhya Pradesh should be given back to its people.

Tripathi said Vindhya Pradesh had produced such leaders as Shriniwas Tiwari, Arjun Singh and Yamuna Prasad Shastri. Former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee also advocated the creation of smaller states. He said he was not against the BJP, but would not give up his demand for a separate Vindhya Pradesh. Tripathi said he would move from Bhopal to Delhi and raise his demand in the Vidhan Sabha.

Sharma had recently reprimanded Tripathi for demanding a separate Vindhya Pradesh. Despite this, his conduct indicates that the party may take disciplinary action against him.