Madhya Pradesh: Steps taken towards making India 5 trillion dollar economy, says chief minister Shivraj Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a clear roadmap of Madhya Pradesh’s contribution in making the country a five trillion dollar economy was discussed along with its implementation.

The CM was talking to media persons after attending the brainstorming session (chintan baithak) in Pachmarhi on Sunday.

The chief minister gave instructions to restart Bhamashah Yojana. It was also decided to build logistics and warehouse hub on 165 hectares of land near Bhopal. Investment park will also be developed in Ratlam. CM said that there was a plan to develop a special area by making an airport between Indore and Bhopal to make the state a hub of logistics and warehousing.

It is necessary to encourage cultivation of cash crops including coarse cereals along with traditional crops. Chouhan said that for the purpose of arranging straw for animals, machines should be used for harvesting crops, so that straw for animals can be saved. It was informed in the meeting that the tribal-dominated blocks are suitable for natural and organic farming. Efforts are being made for organic certification of crops growing in these areas.

The chief minister was told that laptops have been provided to 8,700 patwaris in the state. Chouhan said drones should be used in resolving land-related matters. Cyber tehsil should be established.

Chouhan said that sports ground should be developed in every village of the state. A campaign should be launched to identify land and sports grounds should be developed under MNREGA.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:40 PM IST