Madhya Pradesh: State’s western region registers sharp drop in minimum temperature

BHOPAL: State’s western region recorded sharp drop in minimum temperature up to 3.3 degrees Celsius while eastern region recorded rise up to 4.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday night. State capital shivered with drop of 1.3 degrees Celsius in night temperature that settled at 9.5 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Dhar recorded drop of 3.3 degrees Celsius in night temperature that settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius. Shajapur recorded minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius with drop of 3.2 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi’s minimum temperature was 5 degrees Celsius after drop of one degree Celsius.

In eastern region, Jabalpur recorded minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.4 degrees Celsius. Naugaon recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius after rise of 3.2 degrees Celsius. Satna recorded 11.8 degrees Celsius after rise of 4.7 degrees Celsius.

Umaria recorded minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius after rise of 4.2 degrees Celsius. Rewa recorded minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius with rise of 1.2 degrees Celsius. Mandla recorded 7.3 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.3 degrees Celsius. Gwalior recorded rise of 3.6 degree Celsius in night temperature that settled at 10.4 degrees Celsius.

Sidhi and Tikamgarh recorded rise of 2.4 and 3.2 degrees Celsius in night temperature respectively. Sidhi recorded 9.8 degrees Celsius and Tikamgarh recorded 11.4 degrees Celsius.