 Madhya Pradesh: State Wushu Team to Kick-Start National Games Tour on November 1
Wushu event will continue till November 4. The team is set to compete in 15 out of 36 events scheduled for the Games.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Wushu team |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-member state wushu team, including coach, physiotherapist and manager, arrived in Goa on Tuesday to participate in the National Games. The team members are Vanshika Namdev, Priyam Jain, Purvi Soni, Bhooraksha Dubey, Anshita Pandey, Rahul Yadav, Geetanjali Tripathi, Neha Sawaiya, Chetan Chouhan, Subhash Tomar, Aditya Bodh, Shubham Raj Patel, Rohit Yadav and Namrata Batra. The team is headed by Sarika Gupta.

Wushu event will continue till November 4. The team is set to compete in 15 out of 36 events scheduled for the Games.

In the past, the state secured a significant number of medals. Last year in Gujarat, the state team secured six medals.

article-image

