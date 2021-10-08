Madhya Pradesh: State wins big in their first match of the league in Sub-Junior Boys Academy National Hockey Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered a spectacular victory at their first match of the Sub-Junior Boys Academy National Hockey Championship being organised at SAI centre Bhopal on Thursday against HAR Hockey Academy by 6-2.

Gumanhera Risers and Jai Bharat Hockey Academy also won their league matches against Malwa Hockey Academy and HIM Hockey Academy respectively. Dhyanchand Hockey Academy and Markandeshwar Hockey Academy finished with a draw at 2-2.

In the first quarter of MP vs HAR, the latterís captain Sahil scored a field goal to take the lead by 1-0. But in the second quarter, the players of MP Academy bounced back with a bang and scored two goals.

MPís first goal came from Jamri Mohammad, who converted a penalty corner in the 23rd minute of the match. Soon after, Vinay from HAR converted another penalty into a goal.

Nevertheless, MPís Ali Ahmed scored another field goal and equaled the score 2-2 in 26th minute. MPís dribblers ruled the third quarter with three more goals. Mohammad Anas scored the final goal at 59th minute giving MP a win by 6-2.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:13 AM IST