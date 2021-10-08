e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:13 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: State wins big in their first match of the league in Sub-Junior Boys Academy National Hockey Championship

Gumanhera Risers and Jai Bharat Hockey Academy also won their league matches against Malwa Hockey Academy and HIM Hockey Academy respectively. Dhyanchand Hockey Academy and Markandeshwar Hockey Academy finished with a draw at 2-2.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered a spectacular victory at their first match of the Sub-Junior Boys Academy National Hockey Championship being organised at SAI centre Bhopal on Thursday against HAR Hockey Academy by 6-2.

In the first quarter of MP vs HAR, the latterís captain Sahil scored a field goal to take the lead by 1-0. But in the second quarter, the players of MP Academy bounced back with a bang and scored two goals.

MPís first goal came from Jamri Mohammad, who converted a penalty corner in the 23rd minute of the match. Soon after, Vinay from HAR converted another penalty into a goal.

Nevertheless, MPís Ali Ahmed scored another field goal and equaled the score 2-2 in 26th minute. MPís dribblers ruled the third quarter with three more goals. Mohammad Anas scored the final goal at 59th minute giving MP a win by 6-2.

Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore wins Australia-India Council Grant

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:13 AM IST
