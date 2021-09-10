Madhya Pradesh: State to host billiards, snooker national championships in November-December

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to host billiards and snooker national championship from mid-November to mid-December this year, Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) Sunil Bajaj said on Friday. The federation is yet to decide the venue as it is reviewing corona situation in coming months.

Bajaj said, “The tournament was supposed to be held in Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) in June earlier. But it was postponed due to worsening corona situation. The federation decided to organise the championship in Madhya Pradesh later. We are still watching the corona situation in the state that may wind up in future. The final decision on dates and venue will be taken in a couple of weeks. Bhopal, Indore or Gwalior may be the probable venue.”

The championship will be held in sub junior and junior boys and girls, and the senior men and women category. Bajaj said Covid protocol will be followed during competition. “Could be (bio bubble), yes, but that is primarily going to depend on Covid situation then,” he added. “We are expecting somewhere around 1,000 participants from across the country. The state government has been preparing for the championship,” he remarked.

India to bid for world championship, Indore probable venue

The international body of the billiards and snooker will hold Annual General Meeting in Doha on September 17. “The BSFI is going to bid to host the world championship next year. There are good chances that we may get the opportunity. And if we do, Indore will be the first choice to host the championship,” Bajaj said.

