Madhya Pradesh: State to be free of forced religious conversion, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said there will be no forced religious conversion and marriage through it in the state.

Stringent action will be taken against those who try to do so, he said at a meeting of a high-powered committee at Mantralay on Saturday.

The state government is planning to adopt the MP Religious Freedom Act 2020, he said.

The meeting was held on the draft the Act.

In case of forced religious conversion, the victim, her parents or any other close relative of hers can make a complaint about it, Chouhan said.

A session court will deal with the complaint that comprises a non-bailable warrant and a heavy fine, he said.

Chouhan said a police officer less than the rank of deputy superintendent would not inquire into the case.

It will be the responsibility of the accused to prove that there has been no religious conversion, he said.