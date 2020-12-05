Madhya Pradesh: State to be free of forced religious conversion, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said there will be no forced religious conversion and marriage through it in the state.
Stringent action will be taken against those who try to do so, he said at a meeting of a high-powered committee at Mantralay on Saturday.
The state government is planning to adopt the MP Religious Freedom Act 2020, he said.
The meeting was held on the draft the Act.
In case of forced religious conversion, the victim, her parents or any other close relative of hers can make a complaint about it, Chouhan said.
A session court will deal with the complaint that comprises a non-bailable warrant and a heavy fine, he said.
Chouhan said a police officer less than the rank of deputy superintendent would not inquire into the case.
It will be the responsibility of the accused to prove that there has been no religious conversion, he said.
The knot tied with the aim of religious conversion will be declared null and void, he said.
If need be an application may be sent to the family court or to the body authorised by the family court, he said.
Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary Rajesh Rajoura and principal secretary (law) were present at the meeting.
Provisions for punishment
If someone violates the section-3 of the Act, he will be sent to jail for one or five years.
Besides that, the person concerned has to pay a fine of Rs 25,000.
In case the victim is a minor or belongs to SC/ST category, the violator of the proposed Act shall be imprisoned for two or ten years.
Apart from that, he has to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.
People intending to change their religion have to submit an application to the district magistrate one month in advance.
