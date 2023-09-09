Madhya Pradesh: State Still Faces 14% Rainfall Deficit, Heavy Rains To Continue |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the current spell of rain, the State still had a 14% deficit rainfall till Saturday. Eastern Madhya Pradesh had a deficit of 11% while Western Madhya Pradesh had a deficit of 16%.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 738.9 mm of rain till Saturday while the normal rainfall till this date is 858 mm so it is a 14% deficit.

Narsinghpur (18%), Niwari (26%), Indore (13%), Bhind (41%), Chhindwara (3%) and Anupur (5%) have seen surplus rainfall as of date while Bhopal has 32% deficit rainfall.

Rain and thundershowers will continue with lightning in the entire State.

Orange alert signifying heavy to very heavy rainfall has been sounded in districts including Datia, Morena, Bhind, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur and Niwari. Similarly, a yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for districts like Sheopurkalan, Bhopal, Dhar, Guna, Raisen, Indore, Rajgarh, Gawlior, Harda, Vidisha, Shivpuri, Khargone, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Ashok Nagar, Jhabua, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Ujjain, Neemuch, Umaria, Panna, Satna, Jabalpur, Sagar, Shahdol, Ratlam, Sidhi, Mandla, Dindori, Dewas, Seoni, Mandsaur and Katni.

In the last 24 hours, Kannod, Niwari, and Nepanagar recorded 120 mm rainfall each while Pandhana recorded 110 mm rainfall. Pithampur, Burhanpur and Morena recorded 100 mm of rainfall each. Jabalpur, Chanderi, Hatpipalia, Indore and Lahar recorded 90 mm rainfall each.

According to the Meteorological Department, daily monsoon rainfall was on the decline for the last few weeks, leading to a dry core monsoon month of August. This trend continued in the first few days of September, as well. But, there is a reversal in the conditions now and the pan-India monsoon rainfall is likely to catch up or rather exceed the daily normal, at least for 7-8 days till September 20. This will reduce the monsoon deficit. The month of September will not be disappointing like August as far as rainfall is concerned. Central and Eastern parts of the country can expect decent monsoon activity, turning vigorous at times. The remnant low-pressure area is likely to retrace its path as cyclonic circulation, with a slow eastward shift. This circulation may become active once again and give a push for the recommencement of monsoon activity over the central parts.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)