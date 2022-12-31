Madhya Pradesh: State shivers on New Year eve, day temperature dips

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh shivered on eve of New Year with sharp drop in day temperature on Saturday. State capital shivered after sharp drop in day temperature as cold winds brought in the chill.

According to meteorological department, the day temperature dropped by 9.3 degrees Celsius in Gwalior on Saturday and settled at 18.4 degrees Celsius. The visibility was between 200 and 500 metres in Datia, Dhar and Gwalior.

Dense to moderate fog is likely in Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Shivpuri, Gwalior and Datia. Moderate fog is likely to occur in Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari district in next 24 hours.

On Saturday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius after drop of 3.6 degrees while it recorded a night temperature of 11 degrees Celsius after nominal drop.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius after a drop of 6.8 degrees. Its minimum temperature was 11.9 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.9 degrees.

Nowgaon recorded drop of 5.4 degrees in day temperature while Khajuraho recorded drop of 4.4 degrees Celsius. Shivpuri recorded drop of 7 degrees while 5-degree drop was recorded in Ratlam. Dhar recorded drop of 4.3 degrees in day temperature and settled at 23 degrees Celsius.