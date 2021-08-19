Madhya Pradesh: State set to touch 4 crore vaccine shot mark

Advertisement

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is all set to touch the mark of 4 crore vaccine shots even as the total number of coronavirus infection cases reported in last 24 hours stood at nine in the state.

State immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla informed Free Press the state is going to touch the magic figure of 4 crore doses shortly. Till Wednesday 3,90,58,215 doses have been administered in the state, including first and second dose.

He stated that 568414 doses of corona vaccine were administered across the state on Wednesday.

Besides, Shukla that three cases of coronavirus infection was found in Indore, two each in Bhopal, and Jabalpur and one each in Sagar and in Panna.

On Wednesday, 72086 corona tests were conducted all over the state. He said that a total of 93 Covid-19 cases are active in the state.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:33 AM IST