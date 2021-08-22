Madhya Pradesh: State sees five new COVID-19 cases; 623 people vaccinated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,101 on Sunday with the addition of five cases, while the death toll increased by one in the last 24 hours to touch 10,516, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,499, leaving the state with 86 active cases, he added.

With 64,579 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,60,03,600, the official said.

An official release said 4,01,51,368 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 623 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,101, new cases 5, death toll 10,516, recovered 7,81,499, active cases 86, number of tests so far 1,60,03,600.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 08:50 PM IST