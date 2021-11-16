Madhya Pradesh: State sees 8 new COVID-19 cases; no fatality

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,977 on Monday with the addition of eight fresh cases, while no new fatality due to the infection was reported, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,524 in MP, the official added.

The recovery count increased to 7,82,371 in MP after five patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 82 active cases.

With 56,237 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,10,40,422, the official added.

An official release said 7,59,02,976 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 2,84,305 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,977, new cases 08, death toll 10,524 (no change), recovered 7,82,371, active cases 82, number of tests so far 2,10,40,422.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 02:11 AM IST