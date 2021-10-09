e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 02:01 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: State reports 6 COVID-19 cases, no death; over 1.18 lakh vaccine doses administered in a day

With 55,412 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,90,08,836.
PTI
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,606 on Friday with the addition of six cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10.522, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,973, leaving the state with 111 active cases, he said.

An official release said 6,49,55,034 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,18,537 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,606, new cases 06, death toll 10,522 (no change), recovered 7,81,973, active cases 111, number of tests so far 1,90,08,836.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 02:01 AM IST
