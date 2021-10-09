Madhya Pradesh: State reports 6 COVID-19 cases, no death; over 1.18 lakh vaccine doses administered in a day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,606 on Friday with the addition of six cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10.522, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,973, leaving the state with 111 active cases, he said.

With 55,412 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,90,08,836, the official added.

An official release said 6,49,55,034 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,18,537 on Friday.

