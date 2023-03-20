 Madhya Pradesh: State reports 4 new Covid cases pushing active cases tally to 29
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: State reports 4 new Covid cases pushing active cases tally to 29

Madhya Pradesh: State reports 4 new Covid cases pushing active cases tally to 29

Fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours have pushed the number of active cases in the state up to 29, and most of the active cases were reported in Bhopal and Indore.

IANSUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as four new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Madhya Pradesh, of which three were reported in Indore and one in Jabalpur district, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department.

Fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours have pushed the number of active cases in the state up to 29, and most of the active cases were reported in Bhopal and Indore.

The reports suggested that till Sunday evening, a total of 20 active cases of Covid-19 were registered in Indore, and Bhopal has been at the second spot with a total of five active cases.

96 cases since January 1

Jabalpur has one active case, which was reported on Sunday, while one active case was also reported in Sagar district.

The state Health department claimed that the four fresh cases registered on Sunday were reported after testing 436 Covid samples in a span of 24 hours.

The report also suggested that a total 96 Covid cases were registered in Madhya Pradesh from January 1 to March 20, and most of these cases were reported in Indore and Bhopal.

Covid norms not being followed

Currently, Covid protection norms issued by the Centre are not being properly followed in the state, except in some hospitals where the doctors have mandated that they won't allow patients without masks. But this is also only in some hospitals like AIIMS and some others.

As per the reports, a total of 10,777 people have died in Madhya Pradesh since early 2020.

Read Also
MP: Jabalpur youth dies by suicide, leaves behind video blaming girlfriend for his death
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: State reports 4 new Covid cases pushing active cases tally to 29

Madhya Pradesh: State reports 4 new Covid cases pushing active cases tally to 29

Madhya Pradesh: IT raids at several locations of bullion trader Paras Jain in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: IT raids at several locations of bullion trader Paras Jain in Gwalior

Chambal river incident: Three more bodies recovered, two still missing

Chambal river incident: Three more bodies recovered, two still missing

Bhopal: Lord Ram's ideals and values make him relevant, says Scholars

Bhopal: Lord Ram's ideals and values make him relevant, says Scholars

 Bhopal: Assembly likely to witness uproarious scene over Mhow incident today again

 Bhopal: Assembly likely to witness uproarious scene over Mhow incident today again