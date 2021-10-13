Madhya Pradesh: State reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 109

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,647 on Tuesday with the addition of 12 fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,523, the official added.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,015, leaving the state with 109 active cases, he said.

With 53,260 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,92,36,687 the official added.

An official release said 6,56,22,322 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,51,196 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,647; new cases 12, death toll 10,523 (no change), recovered 7,82,015, active cases 109, number of tests so far 1,92,36,687.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:37 AM IST