Madhya Pradesh: State reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 110

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The coronavirus positive tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,657 on Wednesday with the addition of 10 cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,523.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,024, leaving the state with 110 active cases, the official said.

With 56,351 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,92,98,239, he added.

An official release said that 6,57,91,808 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,47,179 on Wednesday.

The coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 7,92,657; new cases 10, death toll 10,523 (no change), recoveries 7,82,024, active cases 110, number of tests so far 1,92,98,239.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 03:01 AM IST