Madhya Pradesh: State registers a Covid patient’s death after a gap of 5 days

Bhopal: The state registered a Covid-19 positive patient death after a gap of five days, as per the state’s health department. With the new casualty, the death toll has climbed to 10,516. The death was reported in Jabalpur on Saturday. A 50-year-old woman from Vijay Nagar, was undergoing Covid-19 treatment at the medical college for the last four days.

It is after a gap of five days that the death of a corona patient has been reported in the state, as per the state’s health department. On August 15, the Covid fatalities stood at 10,514 in the state. August 16, it increased to 10,515 and with one more death in Jabalpur, the toll has climbed to 10,516.

Chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Jabalpur Dr Ratnesh Kuraria, talking to Free Press, said, “Vijay Nagar woman resident woman was diagnosed with coronavirus and was admitted to medical college. She died today (Saturday).”

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded seven new coronavirus cases which took the infection tally in the state to 7,92,096. As many as 4,00,49,969 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh so far, including 3,96,151 shots given on Saturday, officials said.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 12:14 AM IST