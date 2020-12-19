Madhya Pradesh: State reels under cold wave, minimum temperature in several districts hover between 4 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL: Cold wave continued to sweep many parts of the state specially Sagar, Jabalpur, Guna districts on Saturday. Many districts recorded night temperature that ranged from 4 degree Celsius to 5 degree Celsius.

Umaria recorded further drop of 2.5 degree Celsius in night temperature and settled at 3.2 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 degrees below normal while Rewa recorded further drop of 1.2 degrees Celsius in night temperature as it settled at 4.0 degrees Celsius. This was 4.2 degrees below normal. Gwalior recorded minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius.

Naugaon recorded night temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius, which was 4.4 degrees below normal. Guna’s minimum temperature was 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Khajuraho recorded minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, which was 4.1 degrees below normal while Satna recorded 5.4 degrees Celsius which was 4 degrees below normal.

Similarly, Damoh recorded 5.8 degrees Celsius while Jabalpur recorded 5.9 degrees Celsius and Tikamgarh recorded 6 degrees Celsius. Sagar and Raisen reorded 5 degrees Celsius each while Shajapur’s night temperature was 5.3 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded further drop of almost one degree Celsius in night temperature and settled at 6.6 degrees Celsius, which was 4.4 degrees below normal. Indore recorded 10.9 degrees Celsius, which was slightly below normal. Ujjain recorded 8 degree Celsius while Pachmarhi recorded 8.2 degree Celsius.