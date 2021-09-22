Madhya Pradesh: State records eight new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 90

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,410 on Tuesday with the addition of eight fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,517, he added.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,803, leaving the state with 90 active cases.

With 61,098 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,79,79,278, the official added.

An official release said 5,86,58,290 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, including 4,02,835 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,410, new cases 8, death toll 10,517 (no change), recovered 7,81,803, active cases 90, number of tests so far 1,79,79,278.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 01:30 AM IST