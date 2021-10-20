Madhya Pradesh: State records 10 COVID-19 cases, no death

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded ten new coronavirus infections which raised the state's caseload to 7,92,700, a health official said.

As no new fatality due to the viral infection was recorded, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,523.

Over 1.06 lakh persons received vaccine jabs during the day.

The total recovery count stood at 7,82,098, leaving the state with 79 active cases.

With 54,141 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP went up to 1,96,17,747.

An official release said 6,67,81,030 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 1,06,771 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,700, New cases 10, Death toll 10,523 (no change), Total recovered 7,82,098, Active cases 79, Total tests 1,96,17,747.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 02:09 AM IST