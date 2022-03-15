Madhya Pradesh: State players bag bronze in All India University Karate Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 3rd All India University Karate Championship, which began in Kurukshetra University on March 14 will conclude on March 17. The players are participating from different universities of state, said Jaidev Sharma, president, Amateur Karate Association MP.

Representing Barkatullah University (BU), Bhopal, and Jiwaji University, Gwalior, the karate team bagged bronze medal. Chirag Pawar, Rahul Shukla and Rakshansh Aamrvanshi represented BU and Ajinkya Moghe, Ritik Banke and Yash Bansal represented Jiwaji University.

The players are from State Karate Academy, said Jaidev Sharma. He further said that 1200 players from 150 Indian universities were taking part in the championship. According to Sharma, karate has been included in Khelo India Games.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 07:33 PM IST