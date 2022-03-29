Madhya Pradesh: State offers Buddhist circuits for Bhutan tourists

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) organised a webinar on Tuesday to promote state tourism in Bhutan.

The Board officials shed light on various sectors of tourism via audio-visual presentation. The webinar was organised to promote and spread awareness of cultural, historical and natural heritage of the state in Bhutan.

Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, said “Madhya Pradesh Tourism has many products to offer for adventure lovers, youths such as skydiving and hot air balloon activity, cycling, night camping and many more”.

Shukla also said that MPTB was active in promoting Buddhist circuit in the state nationally and internationally.

For making tourists spots safe for solo women traveller, tourism department has launched an initiative called safe tourism destination for women. The department is also working to make tourism sustainable and inclusive, said Shukla.

Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said, “From March 27, India has opened all incoming and outgoing international flights. Bhutan has also relaxed Covid-19 protocol.” She also focused on places of Buddhist tourism in MP specially great stupas of Sanchi, which is well-connected by air, train and road.

Dasho Dorji Dhradul, Director General, Tourism Council of Bhutan, said, “We can do so much together specifically Madhya Pradesh and Bhutan. Bhutan tourism believes in high value and low volume.”

