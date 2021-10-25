e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 09:51 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: State logs eight new COVID-19 cases, inoculates over 3.67 lakh

PTI
Representative Photo | (PTI Photo)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,757 on Monday with the addition of eight cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,523, the official added.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,150, leaving Madhya Pradesh with 84 active cases.

With 53,932 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests so far in MP went up to 1,99,47,811, the official said.

An official release said 6,89,29,743 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 3,67,527 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,757, new cases 8, death toll 10,523 (no change), recovered 7,82,150, active cases 84, number of tests so far 1,99,47,811.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 09:51 PM IST
