Madhya Pradesh: State logs 9 COVID-19 cases, zero death; vaccine coverage tops 7 crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,832 on Friday with the addition of nine new cases, but no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, while the vaccine coverage crossed the 7- crore mark, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, he said.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,195, leaving the state with 113 active cases.

With 58,306 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,01,81,418, the official added.

An official release said 7,00,53,790 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,91,307 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,832, new cases 9, death toll 10,524 (no change), recoveries 7,82,195, active cases 113, total tests 2,01,81,418.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 02:17 AM IST