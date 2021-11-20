Madhya Pradesh: State logs 6 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 78

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,999 with an addition of six fresh cases on Friday, while more than 3.65 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the state during the day, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,525 as no new fatality linked to COVID-19 was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, he said.

The recovery count increased to 7,82,396 after 6 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

The state is now left with 78 active coronavirus cases.

With 56,435 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,12,62,140, the official added.

An official release said 7,92,63,355 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,65,477 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,999, new cases 06, death toll 10,525 (no change), recovered 7,82,396, active cases 78, total tests 2,12,62,140.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 02:20 AM IST