Madhya Pradesh: State logs 16 new COVID-19 cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,854 on Sunday with the addition of 16 cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, the official added.

The recovery count in MP now stands at 7,82,215 after eight people were discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 115 active cases.

With 56,655 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in in MP so far went up to 2,02,94,225, the official said.

A total of 66,819 people were inoculated in MP on Sunday, taking he number of doses administered so far to 7,07,38,623, an official release said.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 02:27 AM IST